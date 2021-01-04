UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alhamra Releases 300 Tutorials Of Flute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:03 PM

Alhamra releases 300 tutorials of flute

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday released another 300 tutorials of fine arts while the second phase of on-airing tutorial had been started from Flute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday released another 300 tutorials of fine arts while the second phase of on-airing tutorial had been started from Flute.

According to LAC spokesperson, the efforts by LAC has made it easier to learn musical instruments from home.

Speaking on the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra allowed music lovers to learn better by watching these recorded materials repeatedly.

She said the LAC took the step for the first time, and great efforts were made to put it into practice and now people from allover the world would get benefit from these tutorials.

Saman Rai said that Alhamra wanted to see young generation independent in all fields of fine arts, therefore, much hard work had been done to develop these tutorials and make them available to the people.

Information Officer Alhamra Samreen Bukhari said that in the last six months, when the whole world faced with a pandemic, Alhamra kept people in touch with art in the most challenging circumstances of COVID-19.

All tutorials included Guitar, Sitar, Violin, Editing, Painting, Music, Vocal, Sculpture, Flute, Tabla, Fiddle, and Keyboard.

These tutorials could be viewed on the YouTube channel of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts.

Related Topics

Lahore World Music Fine Young YouTube All From Love

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 39 deaths, infects 1,895

2 minutes ago

Iran Starts Enriching Uranium to 20% at Fordow Nuc ..

3 minutes ago

Federal capital records 117 fresh corona cases in ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives in Punjab

3 minutes ago

Adil Gilani takes oath of Mayor Islamabad

3 minutes ago

New cold wave hits Hazara division

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.