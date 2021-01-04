Alhamra releases 300 tutorials of flute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday released another 300 tutorials of fine arts while the second phase of on-airing tutorial had been started from Flute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday released another 300 tutorials of fine arts while the second phase of on-airing tutorial had been started from Flute.

According to LAC spokesperson, the efforts by LAC has made it easier to learn musical instruments from home.

Speaking on the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra allowed music lovers to learn better by watching these recorded materials repeatedly.

She said the LAC took the step for the first time, and great efforts were made to put it into practice and now people from allover the world would get benefit from these tutorials.

Saman Rai said that Alhamra wanted to see young generation independent in all fields of fine arts, therefore, much hard work had been done to develop these tutorials and make them available to the people.

Information Officer Alhamra Samreen Bukhari said that in the last six months, when the whole world faced with a pandemic, Alhamra kept people in touch with art in the most challenging circumstances of COVID-19.

All tutorials included Guitar, Sitar, Violin, Editing, Painting, Music, Vocal, Sculpture, Flute, Tabla, Fiddle, and Keyboard.

These tutorials could be viewed on the YouTube channel of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts.