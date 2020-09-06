Alhamra releases national song on Defence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Alhamra Arts Council released a national song on the Defence Day of Pakistan in which special tribute was paid to the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army.

Artists made special performances in a programme, organised to mark the day. The programme was showed live on the facebook page of Alhamra.

Teachers and students of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts presented national songs in the programme while other famous artists including singer Abdul Rauf, Fazal Jutt, Sajjad Tafu and others performed in the programme.

Executive Director Saman Rai said that sacrifices rendered by brave Pak Armed Forces on September 6, 1965 will be remembered forever.