Open Menu

Alhamra Set To Host Two-day Kids' Carnival

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Alhamra set to host two-day kids' Carnival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) is all set to host a spectacular two-day Kids' Carnival at the Alhamra Arts Centre.

According to the details, the carnival will be held on September 21-22, 2024, this exciting event promises to be a magical experience for children and families, blending entertainment with education.

The carnival will offer various activities to ignite young imaginations, including thrilling games, animated movies, storytelling sessions, puppet theater and mesmerizing magic shows. Families can enjoy live face painting, a particular gaming zone and a dedicated play area, creating endless opportunities for fun. Various stalls will also be set up, making this a truly interactive experience for everyone, where families can engage and participate in the fun.

Executive Director Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, expressed her enthusiasm for the event said that "At Alhamra, we believe in fostering creativity from a young age. The kids Carnival is designed to entertain, inspire and educate children through the arts. We want families to feel welcome and for children to experience the magic of culture, learning, and fun all in one place."

The event was part of Alhamra's mission to promote cultural engagement, creativity and community involvement, she said and added that with activities tailored for all age groups, the Kids Carnival will create memories for children and their families that will last a lifetime.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Education Young Rashid September Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

17 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

17 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

18 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

19 hours ago
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

19 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

19 hours ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

24 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

24 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

1 day ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan