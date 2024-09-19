Alhamra Set To Host Two-day Kids' Carnival
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) is all set to host a spectacular two-day Kids' Carnival at the Alhamra Arts Centre.
According to the details, the carnival will be held on September 21-22, 2024, this exciting event promises to be a magical experience for children and families, blending entertainment with education.
The carnival will offer various activities to ignite young imaginations, including thrilling games, animated movies, storytelling sessions, puppet theater and mesmerizing magic shows. Families can enjoy live face painting, a particular gaming zone and a dedicated play area, creating endless opportunities for fun. Various stalls will also be set up, making this a truly interactive experience for everyone, where families can engage and participate in the fun.
Executive Director Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, expressed her enthusiasm for the event said that "At Alhamra, we believe in fostering creativity from a young age. The kids Carnival is designed to entertain, inspire and educate children through the arts. We want families to feel welcome and for children to experience the magic of culture, learning, and fun all in one place."
The event was part of Alhamra's mission to promote cultural engagement, creativity and community involvement, she said and added that with activities tailored for all age groups, the Kids Carnival will create memories for children and their families that will last a lifetime.
