Alhamra Shines At International Culture Festival 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) At the prestigious International Culture Festival Karachi 2024, the Lahore Arts Council Alhamra
and the Lahore Literary Festival were honored for their significant contributions to cultural and literary advancement.
In an extraordinary acknowledgment, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed received a commemorative
souvenir.
Razi Ahmed expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Karachi Arts Council for recognising
Alhamra’s work and affirming Alhamra’s prominent standing among literary and cultural institutions.
“The Lahore Literary Festival is a distinguished representation of Pakistan on the global stage,
promoting a progressive image of our nation,” he said. The chairman credited the steadfast support from the government of Punjab as pivotal to Alhamra’s achievements, along with the dedicated leadership of Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid, whose commitment has helped Alhamra launch numerous successful initiatives.
Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed dedicated these accomplishments to Pakistan’s writers, poets and artists, whose tireless efforts elevate the country’s cultural presence.
He emphasised Alhamra’s collaborative approach, working closely with national literary and cultural organisations and actively supporting the private sector to foster a society that values tolerance and cultural sustainability. He also paid tribute to Ahmed Shah, President of the Pakistan Arts Council Karachi, recognising his exceptional contributions to Pakistan’s cultural heritage.
