Alhamra Showcases Young Artists’ Work At Summer Camp Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) held a colourful exhibition featuring 150 artworks created by over 80 young artists during its Summer Camp, here on Tuesday.

The event was inaugurated by Secretary Information and Culture Punjab and Executive Director Alhamra Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani.

Naveen Roma, in charge of the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts, briefed him on the exhibition.

Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani toured the gallery, appreciated the talent of the participants, and announced that all artworks will be digitised and uploaded to the Alhamra website. He praised the creativity of the young artists and the efforts of their teachers, expressing confidence that such initiatives help nurture the cultural future of Pakistan.

The event ended with a group photo session, celebrating the achievements of the participants.

