Alhamra Stages Play 'Jahaiz' At LCWU

Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Lahore Arts Council (LAC)'s initiative, Alhamra on Wheels' has presented a play 'Jahaiz' at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), here on Tuesday.

According to an LAC spokesperson, the purpose of the drama was to encourage students to stay away from this social evil. The play was presented by Azad Theatre, written by William Pervez and directed by Malik Aslam.

On the opening of the Drama, LAC`s Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed the students and dedicated the play "Jahaiz" to the people of Kashmir. LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that Alhamra wants to change the mindset of our society by educating our youth through the innovative idea of "Alhamra on Wheel",.

He stated that dowry was a social evil which affected our society very badly, it was the cause of our social and economic deterioration.

He further said that the LAC, through street theatre 'Jahaiz' educate our people specially our youth that we can save our family system from ruin by getting rid of dowry's curse".

At the end of the play the LCWU Principle Ms Mahrukh Bokhari appreciated the efforts of LAC to educate the youth.

