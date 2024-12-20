Alhamra stature to be elevated: Tauqeer Kazmi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Renowned artist Iftikhar Thakur visited Alhamra to congratulate Tauqeer Haider Kazmi on his appointment as the Executive Director of the Lahore Arts Council.

During the meeting, Thakur extended his best wishes and praised Kazmi's vision for advancing the institution.

Expressing gratitude for the warm wishes from artists, journalists, and supporters from various fields, Kazmi stated, "I am committed to promoting the arts and empowering artists while striving to elevate Alhamra's stature as a beacon of culture and creativity. Together, we will work towards fostering an inclusive and vibrant artistic community."

Thakur also shared insights into the ongoing Comedy Theatre Workshop at the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts, where he mentors young talents.

He highlighted the remarkable enthusiasm of participants, saying, "The youth's keen interest in comedy theatre is a promising sign for the future of performing arts in Pakistan."

The month-long workshop, led by Thakur, focuses on developing the skills of aspiring comedians and nurturing their creative potential. This initiative reflects Alhamra's dedication to providing platforms for young artists to explore and refine their talents.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of Alhamra and the artistic community to preserving and promoting cultural heritage while embracing new opportunities for creative growth.