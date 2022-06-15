Alhamra summer camp activities begins

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized summer camp activities in calligraphy, music, acting, drawing, and painting at Alhamra Arts Centre here on Wednesday

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen inaugurated the summer camp.

Teachers and young artists attended the opening ceremony of short courses.

Speaking on the occasion, Farhat Jabeen said that Pakistani youth were showcasing their talents in every field of the world, and Alhamra academy of Performing Arts was an exemplary institution in its performance.

She said the purpose of short courses was to provide opportunities for young artists to learn art during the holidays.

"Our children are future of the country, and Alhamra was with them to help them move forward in life", she added.

In-charge of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, Muhammad Arif and Supervisor Alhamra Academy Naveen Rooma said that hundreds of artists between the ages of 10 to 25 from allover the country were registering for short courses during the summer camp.

They said that Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts was providing its services under the umbrella of (experienced teachers) in 12 fields of Fine Arts.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Archives Muhammad Arifand other officers were also present.