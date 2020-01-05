Alhamra supporting all govt initiatives: executive director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore Art Council (Alhamra) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan has said that Alhamra was supporting the government in all its steps aimed at improving the life standard of people.

He said, "Qeemat Punjab" application is the best step of the government and awareness in this regard was being created among people, says a press release issued here.

He said that children and parents both benefited from dramas like "Aniak Wala Jin", "Putli Tamasha", "Aladdin Ka Chiragh", "Taleem" and "Qeemat Punjab App".

He said these dramas were being presented in Alhamra on every Sunday.