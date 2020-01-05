UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alhamra Supporting All Govt Initiatives: Executive Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 06:20 PM

Alhamra supporting all govt initiatives: executive director

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore Art Council (Alhamra) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan has said that Alhamra was supporting the government in all its steps aimed at improving the life standard of people.

He said, "Qeemat Punjab" application is the best step of the government and awareness in this regard was being created among people, says a press release issued here.

He said that children and parents both benefited from dramas like "Aniak Wala Jin", "Putli Tamasha", "Aladdin Ka Chiragh", "Taleem" and "Qeemat Punjab App".

He said these dramas were being presented in Alhamra on every Sunday.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Aniak Sunday All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Children of determination to receive boxing traini ..

35 minutes ago

World Urban Forum to be held in Abu Dhabi in Febru ..

50 minutes ago

UAE prepares to host seventh edition of EcoWASTE 2 ..

2 hours ago

UAE defeats China in Amateur International Ice Hoc ..

2 hours ago

Empower shares guidelines to reduce cost of energy ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Commodities Exchange reports best ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.