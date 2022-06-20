Alhamra to celebrate World Music Day on Tuesday

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will arrange an evening with the music teachers and assistants of the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts on Tuesday in connection with the World Music Day celebrations, here at Alhamra Arts Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will arrange an evening with the music teachers and assistants of the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts on Tuesday in connection with the World Music Day celebrations, here at Alhamra Arts Centre.

According to a spokesperson for LAC here, Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen said that the day was celebrated for encouraging music and the services of the people associated with it.

Jabeen said that Alhamra had been playing its role in promoting and developing music in the country. "The purpose of celebrating this day is to ensure access to music for the general public," she added.