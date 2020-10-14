UrduPoint.com
Alhamra To Hold Children Theater

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:40 PM

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a theater festival for children by adopting its legacy for awareness and training through entertainment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a theater festival for children by adopting its legacy for awareness and training through entertainment.

According to LAC spokesperson here on Wednesday, the deadline to submit the scripts for the competition is October 25, 2020.

Ten best plays would be selected in the contest and the amount of Rs 50,000 would be given to the winner, Rs 40,000 for the second position and Rs 30,000 would be awarded to the third position.

The Lahore Arts Council is inviting all the organizations working for the prosperity and training for the children in any capacity at the Alhamra's Children Festival.

At the festival, all stalls related to children would be set up including food, face painting, books, and other stalls for children's enjoyment.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said, "LAC has arranged this festival because most of our new generation is unaware of the norms, of our society."These activities would positively mould them," Rai said and added that it would be another effort by the LAC to promote healthy activity among the children. Such events would help create awareness among people and students and spreading the message of peace and harmony in society and such festival was essential for grooming the youth, she added.

LAC Information officer Samreen Bukhari said, "Alhamra arranges different festivals and events regularly because LAC believes that getting a degree only is not important but getting the knowledge of core issues is vital not only for children but also for the betterment of the society".

