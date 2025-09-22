Open Menu

Alhamra To Host Talk With Dr. Musarrat Hassan At Art Museum

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Alhamra to host talk with Dr. Musarrat Hassan at Art Museum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council will host an exclusive talk session with renowned artist Dr. Musarrat Hassan on September 25 at the Alhamra Modern Art Museum, Qaddafi Stadium.

The event will feature a conversation between Dr. Rahat N. Masud and Dr.

Musarrat Hassan, focusing on the art of portraiture, philosophy of artistic expression, and the enduring impact of visual storytelling.

Dr. Musarrat Hassan is celebrated for her evocative portraiture that captures not only physical likeness but also the psychological depth and individuality of her subjects.

The Lahore Arts Council has invited art lovers, students, and the community to join the session, which is part of its series highlighting Pakistan’s most distinguished artists.

