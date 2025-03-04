Alhamra To Mark Women’s Day With Grand Celebrations
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) is set to mark International Women’s Day with a powerful
and immersive celebration, bringing together distinguished voices, compelling performances
and artistic expressions that highlight the role of women in shaping society under the patronage
of Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bukhari.
The grand event aims to honor the contributions of women in public spaces through dialogue, theatre, exhibitions and artisan showcases.
A key highlight will be the Dialogue Session, “Women in Public Spaces: Art, Activism & Representation,” featuring esteemed speakers Salima Hashmi, Saman Rai, Dr. Nadhra Shahbaz Khan, Azra Aftab and Amina Ali (Moderator).
Adding to the vibrancy, Ajoka Theatre will stage two thought-provoking plays— ‘Lappar’ and ‘Sharam Di Gal.’ The event will also feature the ‘Surviving Stereotypes’ exhibition, which will challenge gender biases through art and women artisans’ stalls, celebrating creativity and empowerment.
The Executive Director of Alhamra, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, shared his thoughts on this grand occasion: “At Alhamra, we recognise the transformative power of art in shaping narratives and breaking barriers. This International Women’s Day, we stand committed to amplifying women's voices, celebrating their contributions, and creating spaces where their talent and resilience shine. This event honors progress and reinforces our dedication to an inclusive and equitable future.”
The celebration will be held on Saturday, March 8, from 1 PM to 4 PM at Alhamra Arts Center, The Mall. With an inspiring lineup of events, this year’s Women’s Day at Alhamra promises to be a momentous occasion that merges art with activism, dialogue with action and tradition with transformation. Alhamra remains steadfast in its mission to serve as a beacon of culture and social progress, ensuring that women's voices and aspirations echo through art and beyond.
