UrduPoint.com

Alhamra To Organize 24th Drama Festival From Jan 20

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Alhamra to organize 24th Drama Festival from Jan 20

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a ten-day-long "24th Drama Festival" from January 20 to 29 at Alhamra Arts Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a ten-day-long "24th Drama Festival" from January 20 to 29 at Alhamra Arts Center.

It was disclosed by the LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi while presiding over a meeting to finalize the preparations for the drama festival at Alhamra, here on Tuesday.

Among the plays being presented during the ten-day-long festival are "Prameshwar Singh", "Junoon", "Dastan Hazrat Insan", "Hor Da Hor", "Mada Ishq We Tou", "Yeh Bhi Koi Zindagi Hai", "Sawanri", "Shah Hussain Madholal", "Lapar, Marya Hua Kutta", "Deewana Bakaar Khawesh Hushiyar".

Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that all the groups would present their best dramas as art is more important to artists than anything else, adding that through this ten-day festival, Alhamra wants to create a new life and enthusiasm among the artists.

He said that Alhamra's prime goal is to provide quality entertainment to the people of Lahore without spending any money. "We hope that our public would make this theater festival a huge success, likewise they did for Ghazal Festival", he added.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director PR Subha Sadiq, Assistant Director Khurram Naveel, and others were also present at the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Money January All From Best

Recent Stories

AMC's Major General Waseem promoted to rank of Lie ..

AMC's Major General Waseem promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

15 seconds ago
 RTA impounds eight PSVs vehicles on overloading, o ..

RTA impounds eight PSVs vehicles on overloading, overcharging

18 seconds ago
 Tolstoy Chairs Russian Delegation to PACE, Nominat ..

Tolstoy Chairs Russian Delegation to PACE, Nominated for PACE Vice Speaker - Slu ..

20 seconds ago
 UK to Crack Down on Misleading Cryptocurrency Ads ..

UK to Crack Down on Misleading Cryptocurrency Ads - Finance Ministry

22 seconds ago
 Naravane's anti-China cliches a diversion from dom ..

Naravane's anti-China cliches a diversion from domestic conflict: Global Times

3 minutes ago
 PCG foils bid to smuggle 590 kg charas

PCG foils bid to smuggle 590 kg charas

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.