Alhamra to organize 24th Drama Festival from Jan 20

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a ten-day-long "24th Drama Festival" from January 20 to 29 at Alhamra Arts Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a ten-day-long "24th Drama Festival" from January 20 to 29 at Alhamra Arts Center.

It was disclosed by the LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi while presiding over a meeting to finalize the preparations for the drama festival at Alhamra, here on Tuesday.

Among the plays being presented during the ten-day-long festival are "Prameshwar Singh", "Junoon", "Dastan Hazrat Insan", "Hor Da Hor", "Mada Ishq We Tou", "Yeh Bhi Koi Zindagi Hai", "Sawanri", "Shah Hussain Madholal", "Lapar, Marya Hua Kutta", "Deewana Bakaar Khawesh Hushiyar".

Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that all the groups would present their best dramas as art is more important to artists than anything else, adding that through this ten-day festival, Alhamra wants to create a new life and enthusiasm among the artists.

He said that Alhamra's prime goal is to provide quality entertainment to the people of Lahore without spending any money. "We hope that our public would make this theater festival a huge success, likewise they did for Ghazal Festival", he added.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director PR Subha Sadiq, Assistant Director Khurram Naveel, and others were also present at the meeting.