Alhamra To Organize "Ghazal Festival"

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 06:27 PM

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a two-day musical event titled "Ghazal Festival" featuring the performances of prominent ghazal and folk singers from January 13 here at Alhamra Arts Centre

According to LAC spokesperson, on the first day of festival Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, Saira Raza Khan and Wahdat Rameez will perform while on second day, Taranum Naz, Ghulam Abbas and Abdul Rauf will perform in the Ghazal Festival.

LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that creating new activities and entertainment for audience was the prime goal of Alhamra, adding that many famous and well-known singers were participating in the "Ghazal Festival".

He said that ghazal was a part of local tradition, and essential steps were being takento promote it. Pakistani music culture was very rich and an effective tool for portrayinga country's soft image, he added.

