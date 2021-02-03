Alhamra to organize various programs to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize various programs including exhibition, painting, speech competition on February 5 in connection with solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize various programs including exhibition, painting, speech competition on February 5 in connection with solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, the spokesperson to LAC said that Alhamra held programs every year on February 5 to highlight the brutalities and atrocities of the Indian army on Kashmiri people.

He said that India had set some of the worst examples of cruelties and brutalities in the occupied valley, adding that India wanted to crush Kashmiri people's right to self-determination using inhumane techniques.

Alhamra will invite various writers, artists and famous personalities for the programs.