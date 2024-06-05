Alhamra to pay tribute to Ustad Allah Bakhsh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra will pay tribute to the renowned painter Ustad Allah Bakhsh.

An artist talk will be held on June 6, 2024, at the Alhamra Art Museum, Alhamra Cultural Complex, Qaddafi Stadium.

Esteemed artist Dr Ejaz Anwar will share insights on the art and personality of Ustad Allah Bakhsh.

Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Sarah Rashid said on Wednesday that the purpose of the talk was to acquaint the youth with Ustad Allah Bakhsh's contributions. Alhamra is diligently fulfilling its responsibility to highlight the work of Ustad Allah Bakhsh.

A cultural ambassador of Pakistan, Allah Bakhsh was born in Wazirabad in 1895.

His artworks, displayed at the Alhamra Art Museum, are highly appreciated by the public. Allah Bakhsh's work is grounded in truth, which keeps his legacy alive in people's hearts.

His paintings are noted for their attention to light and exquisite use of colors, with a distinct romanticism that characterizes his art. From a young age, he showcased his talents in various cities across the subcontinent, earning recognition and awards. Known for his Sufi humor, he painted Punjab's folk tales, bringing characters to life with realism.

Ustad Allah Bakhsh used various mediums, and his philosophy of life is evident in his work. He passed away on October 18, 1978, at 83, leaving a lasting impact on the world of art.