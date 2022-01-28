Alhamra to present new programs during spring

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi on Friday said that Alhamra would arrange new programmes to celebrate spring during March

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi on Friday said that Alhamra would arrange new programmes to celebrate spring during March.

She said this during a meeting with LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi here at Alhamra Arts Center to discuss various programmes to celebrate spring season.

Moneeza Hashmi said the international programmes would also be organized in Alhamra during the season, adding that the month of March in Alhamra would bring "Bahaar" of different festivals.

She said the Faiz Festival would be held in the first week of March and preparations were being made.

Speaking on the occasion, LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said colorful and rich culture of Punjab would be fully presented to the world in the spring season.

He added that an international conference on Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Lahore Literary Festival were also being scheduled in March.

He said the LAC had also released a new schedule for Alhamra's 24th Theater Festival at Alhamra Arts Center, adding that the festival would be organized from January 31 to February 6.

During a seven-day-long festival, dramas, including Junoon, Dastan Hazrat Insan, Hor Da Hor,Mada Ishq We Tou, Sawanri, Mara Hua Kutta, Deewana Bakaar Khawesh Hushiyar.