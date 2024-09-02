Open Menu

Alhamra To Present ‘The White Plague'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) In collaboration with Bodhi Works, Alhamra Arts Council will present "The White Plague," a five-day theatrical production directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Meher Jaffri.

The play will be showcased at Alhamra Hall 2 from September 4 to 8, with performances commencing at 8:00 PM each evening.

The White Plague, originally written by the renowned Czech playwright Karel Capek in 1937, has been skillfully adapted into urdu by Bodhi Works. This incisive play offers a poignant satire on belligerent nations and the accompanying cruelty. Its themes remain strikingly pertinent today, resonating as powerfully as they did during the tumultuous era of World War II. The play serves as a profound commentary on the devastating consequences of war and emphasizes the imperative of global peace.

This production is dedicated to the memory of the legendary theatre artist Zia Mohyeddin and represents his final commissioned play.

The cast consists of some of his most distinguished students, including Fawad Khan, Saad Zameer, Kashif Hussain, Samhan Ghazi, Manal Siddiqui, Safia Balashai, Danish Irshad, and Bilal Ahmed, who bring the narrative to life through their exceptional performances.

The storyline follows a fictional global power teetering on the brink of war, even as a mysterious pandemic known as the White Plague ravages the world. A young doctor from the slums discovers a cure for the disease but refuses to release it unless all nations agree to cease hostilities. The play's powerful message underscores the significance of choosing peace over conflict during times of global crisis.

This event exemplifies Alhamra's enduring commitment to promoting meaningful art and cultural discourse. Through this collaboration, Alhamra and Bodhi Works endeavor to inspire audiences to contemplate the repercussions of war and the value of peace.

