Alhamra To Starts Classes Of Music

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 04:26 PM

Alhamra to starts classes of music

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is launching advanced singing classes for the youth with modern music techniqueshas at the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is launching advanced singing classes for the youth with modern music techniqueshas at the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, youngsters aged 15 to 30 would be eligible to enroll in the course and they would get admissions till Feb 10.

The advance classes would be held three days a week from Thursday to Saturday as the duration of the course would be for six months.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that this step would provide vocal training to the youth in accordance with requirements of the modern age.

