Alhamra, UNESCO strengthen ties to promote global cultural exchange

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) In a significant meeting to foster global cultural collaboration, Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi held discussions with UNESCO’s Inclusive Policy Lab expert Cristina Menegari.

The meeting focused on advancing fine arts, exploring new avenues for cultural development, and strengthening bilateral ties between Alhamra and international institutions. During the meeting, Kazmi emphasised Alhamra’s commitment to promoting arts and literature, stating, “Alhamra welcomes individuals and organisations working in the field of arts and literature. We take pride in being a platform for international cultural exchange, built on modern principles and continuously evolving to meet global standards.”

He also highlighted the significance of Lahore being designated as a “City of Literature” by UNESCO, calling it a moment of immense pride. “The literary and cultural activities of Alhamra are widely recognised in the city of Lahore, known for its vibrant and lively spirit,” he added.

Cristina Menegari, representing UNESCO’s Inclusive Policy Lab, praised Alhamra’s efforts and expressed optimism about the long-term positive outcomes of their collaboration. “Working with Alhamra will yield enduring and impactful results. UNESCO’s Inclusive Policy Lab is renowned for its strategic expertise and we look forward to joint initiatives that will further enrich the cultural landscape,” she remarked.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to future collaboration, underscoring the shared vision of both institutions to promote arts, culture, and inclusive policies on a global scale.

This partnership marks a new chapter in Alhamra’s mission to serve as a bridge for cultural exchange, connecting Lahore and Pakistan with the world through the universal language of art and literature.