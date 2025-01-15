Open Menu

Alhamra Unveils Week Of Cultural Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi has reaffirmed Alhamra's commitment to providing a welcoming space for the public to explore Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

This week, the institution curated a series of vibrant events celebrating literature, music and the performing arts.

Key highlights include a session on the life and works of literary icon Amrita Pritam, featuring intellectual Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed. Alhamra also invited audience to experience Alhamra melodies, a Sufi music performance by Baba Hussain group and the thought-provoking theatre play Aladdin.

Additionally, celebrated storyteller Babar Khan would revive the tradition of storytelling with Dastaan-e-Faiz and Dastaan-e-Khusro.

Kazmi stressed Alhamra’s ongoing mission to foster a deeper appreciation for Pakistan’s artistic heritage. The events are open to the public with free entry, and details are available on Alhamra’s official social media platforms.

