Alhamra vows to safeguard, promote cultural heritage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A meeting was held at the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, on Wednesday to review measures

for promoting Pakistan’s cultural heritage and projecting its identity at the national

and international level.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director Alhamra Mehmood Alam Chaudhry,

former DG Walled City Kamran Lashari and former chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi.

The participants discussed steps to strengthen Alhamra’s role as a custodian of the country’s literary,

artistic and cultural traditions.

They emphasized the revival of traditional art forms and expansion of Alhamra’s programming

to keep art, literature and creativity relevant in shaping society’s future.

Alhamra Executive Director Mehmood Alam Chaudhry said Alhamra was the “beating heart of Pakistan’s

intellectual and artistic identity” and efforts were being made to connect writers, poets, artists and cultural practitioners with their audiences.

Kamran Lashari said preservation of cultural heritage was essential for national survival, adding that Alhamra’s mission of balancing tradition with modernity would prove a lasting legacy.

Moneeza Hashmi remarked that culture was Pakistan’s strongest voice to the world and stressed that Alhamra could serve as a hub of creativity, dialogue and hope.

The meeting concluded with a pledge to further enhance Alhamra’s role as a vibrant center of art and culture, reflecting both the country’s heritage and progressive aspirations.