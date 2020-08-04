UrduPoint.com
Alhamra Wears Green & White For The I-Day Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:34 PM

In connection with the 74th Independence Day celebrations, a 30-foot-long and 64-foot-wide green crescent flag has been hung on the Alhamra building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :In connection with the 74th Independence Day celebrations, a 30-foot-long and 64-foot-wide green crescent flag has been hung on the Alhamra building.

According to a spokesperson here on Tuesday, Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai said that independence was a great blessing and August 14 was a very important milestone in the history of the Pakistani nation.

She said that in the field of art and culture, Alhamra was playing an important role in highlighting the identity of the country and the nation.

She said that along with whole nation, the LAC would also celebrate the Independence Day with full zeal and zest because remembering such a day was a sign of the living nations.

LAC Information Officer Samreen Bukhari said that Alhamra was all set to celebrate Pakistan's 74th Independence Day and for that purpose, the LAC was in its full swing despite current COVID situation.

