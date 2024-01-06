Alhamra welcomes enthusiasts to 'The Lure of Wasli' inauguration

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The Alhamra Art Gallery welcomed art enthusiasts to the unveiling of 'The Lure of Wasli', a mesmerizing exhibition featuring 35 miniature artworks, crafted by 12 distinguished artists.

The grand opening saw the convergence of luminaries in the art world, with Prof. Nazish Attaullah, celebrated for her significant contribution to the art, attending the event alongside renowned artists Salima Hashmi and Bilal Ahmed.

This exhibition shed light on Wasli as a unique medium, exploring its nuanced possibilities through a myriad of expressions. Carefully curated by the accomplished Asim Akhtar, the artists bring their distinctive perspectives to life, creating a visual symphony that resonates with cultural richness.

Prof. Nazish, in her statement, said: "The 'Lure of Wasli' at Alhamra Art Gallery is a testament to the enduring beauty of traditional art forms.

It's heartening to witness artists embracing the distinctive canvas of Wasli, infusing it with contemporary narratives. The delicate strokes and vibrant hues tell stories that transcend time, inviting the viewers into a world where creativity knows no bounds.

The participants appreciated and said that Alhamra's commitment to fostering such artistic dialogues is commendable, and 'The Lure of Wasli' is a splendid testament to their dedication to the art.

Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry said that Alhamra had always been committed to providing a platform for diverse artistic expressions, and 'The Lure of Wasli' is a testament to their dedication to nurturing and promoting cultural richness.

The exhibition promises a sensory journey through the diverse realms of Wasli artistry, exploring the delicate interplay of tradition and innovation. The exhibition will continue till January 12.