Alhamra Welcomes Int'l Delegation, Showcasing Pakistan’s Cultural Richness On Global Stage
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) hosted a diverse delegation of international tourists
from France, Turkiye, Belarus, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland and several other countries.
The visit marked a significant moment of cultural diplomacy, highlighting Pakistan's artistic spirit
on an international stage.
Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi received the distinguished delegation,
extending a heartfelt welcome on behalf of the Lahore Arts Council.
With characteristic poise and hospitality, he led his team on a comprehensive tour of the institution,
ensuring visitors were immersed in an enlightening overview of Pakistan's rich literary, artistic,
and cultural heritage.
In his remarks, Kazmi eloquently articulated Alhamra's enduring mission to safeguard and celebrate
the arts, emphasising its pivotal role in cultivating creative excellence and fostering meaningful
cross-cultural engagement.
The delegation visited the Alhamra Art Gallery, where they viewed a contemporary exhibition featuring
themes of heritage, sustainability, and innovation. The guests then visited the Alhamra Academy
of Performing Arts, where they interacted with students and instructors, observed live classes
in music, dance and drama and expressed appreciation for the academy's role in preserving
classical art forms while fostering new talent.
Moved by the experience, the guests described Pakistan as "a land of immeasurable cultural richness and extraordinary human warmth." They praised the hospitality they received and called the country "a treasure
of tradition, creativity, and heart."
As the sun set, the delegation took to the stage at Alhamra Hall No 2, on the podium where they presented a captivating cultural performance, sharing music, songs and dance from their homelands. The audience, comprising art enthusiasts and families, responded with overwhelming admiration, applauding the harmony
and beauty of this cross-cultural celebration.
Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, reflecting on the day's events, said: "Alhamra is honored to serve as a canvas where cultures converge, and creativity speaks a universal language. Today's gathering reminds us that art knows no borders—it connects, inspires, and elevates us all.
The visit concluded with a renewed sense of unity, underscoring Alhamra's role as a hub for Pakistani
art and a welcoming home for global cultural exchange.
