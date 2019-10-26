Alhamra will observe black day on Oct 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that Alhamra would observe black day on Oct 27 for expressing unity with the people of Kashmir.

In this regard, various programmes would be organised by the LAC, an exhibition titled "Black Day" would be held at Alhamra Art Gallery at 2pm.

The exhibition would feature 50 artworks from 30 renowned artists in which Kashmiris' freedom struggle would be presented to the public.

After an exhibition, a walk has been organised to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in which Alhamra's officers, employees, artists and others audience would participate to raise their voice in favour of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier, the LAC organised exhibitions titled "Kashmir Lockdown", "Kashmir Hai Lahu Lahu", "Kashmir Bleeds", "Kashmir Banega Pakistan" and a drama 'Aseer-e-Azadi'.