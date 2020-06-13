The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has opened its 16th annual exhibition for the young artists online here on Friday at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has opened its 16th annual exhibition for the young artists online here on Friday at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall.

LAC board of Governor (BoG) Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi graced the event as chief guest and reviewed the artwork on display and took keen interest in art.

She was briefed by Executive Director Alhamra Saman Rai. However, in the wake of COVID-19, special attention was paid to social distancing during the exhibition and only few staff members were attended the inauguration ceremony.

On the occasion the chairperson said that it was really commendable artwork of young artists on the web for global viewers.

She praised the great efforts of Executive Director Saman Rai and said that this innovative idea of online exhibition would give birth to the positive thinking in society during COVID-19 situation.

Saman Rai said that work done by our youth not only highlighted the social issues but also helped in solving them.

Creations of our young artists was a reflection of our values which our youth enthusiastically embraces.

The exhibition featured more than 500 artworks from 419 artists including 299 girls from all over the country including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan.The exhibition will remain open for two months.