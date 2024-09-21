Open Menu

Alhamra’s Kids Carnival Kicks Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) launched its much-anticipated kids Carnival, a vibrant event that will introduce children to their cultural roots through the magic of art, here on Saturday.

The two-day festival, from September 21 to 22, at the Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall, is designed to provide children with a memorable and educational experience while entertaining the whole family.

The event features a diverse and impressive lineup of activities for all ages, ensuring something for everyone. From magic shows, puppet theatre, storytelling, and a gaming zone to live face painting and outdoor play areas, every child is guaranteed to find something exciting to do. Various stalls are also set up, offering interactive experiences and cultural insights.

Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid emphasized the crucial role of such events in fostering creativity and cultural awareness among children. She remarked, "Alhamra is not just an arts council, but a nursery of creativity where children can immerse themselves in their cultural heritage from an early age.

This carnival is a significant step towards instilling pride in our traditions and providing quality family entertainment."

The Kids Carnival marks a significant effort by Alhamra to engage the younger generation in cultural activities. The diverse indoor and outdoor attractions captivated children and their parents, making it a family event of high repute.

With Alhamra’s mission to cultivate a love for art and culture from an early age, the Kids Carnival is expected to break attendance records. It offers a unique blend of fun and learning and continues Alhamra’s legacy of providing high-quality cultural entertainment, further cementing its position as a leading cultural institution.

Families are encouraged to attend this immersive cultural experience as the carnival promises two days of joy, creativity, and discovery for all.

