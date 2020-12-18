Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy National Advisor on Climate

(@fidahassanain)

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2020) Ali A Zaidi, a Pakistan’s born US national, was appointed as the White House’s Deputy National Climate Advisor, the latest reports said on Friday.

Taking to twitter, Zaidi also shared his feeling about his appointment as the White House’s Deputy National Climate Advisor.

“We need a whole-of-government approach to take on the climate crisis—in a way that spurs jobs and advances justice,”.

He said it was a great honor for him to work with the Biden administration.

Zaidi who was born in Pakistan grew up in Erie, Pennsylvania. He studied at Harvard University from where he received an AB and JD from Georgetown University.

At present, he is serving the state of New York as Deputy Secretary to the Governor for Energy and Environment and Chairman of Climate Policy and Finance.

He is also leading the state’s efforts on climate change by driving investment into infrastructure and innovation, empowering workers and communities, and by giving boost to economic and environmental resilience.

United States President-elect Joe Biden has made his appointment as the White House’s Deputy National Climate Advisor.

According to a statement of Biden-Harris Transition website, Zaidi would be part of President-elect Biden’s team that will work to advance the president-elect's agenda leading the world to challenge Climate.

Zaidi is the first highest-ranking Pakistani-origin White House official under the Biden-Harris government so far.