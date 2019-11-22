Ali Afzal appointed President PPP-SB lawyers forum

Ali Afzal Advocate has been appointed President of Pakistan People's Party Shaheed Bhutto (PPP-SB) Lawyer Forum

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Ali Afzal Advocate has been appointed President of Pakistan People's Party Shaheed Bhutto (PPP-SB) Lawyer Forum.

According to a notification issued by party's provincial secretariat, Ali Afzal Advocate has been appointed owing to his contributions for the strengthening of party.

Provincial President PPP Shaheed Bhutto Syed Saleem Shah also expressed hope that Ali Afzal would utilize his capabilities and energies for strengthening the party at gross root level.