Ali Afzal Appointed President PPP-SB Lawyers Forum
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 06:27 PM
Ali Afzal Advocate has been appointed President of Pakistan People's Party Shaheed Bhutto (PPP-SB) Lawyer Forum
According to a notification issued by party's provincial secretariat, Ali Afzal Advocate has been appointed owing to his contributions for the strengthening of party.
Provincial President PPP Shaheed Bhutto Syed Saleem Shah also expressed hope that Ali Afzal would utilize his capabilities and energies for strengthening the party at gross root level.