Ali Akbar Presents Water & Environmental Commission Report To CM

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Ali Akbar presents Water & Environmental Commission report to CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Water and Environmental Judicial Commission Chairman Justice (retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented him a report on the performance of the commission.

Commission's focal person Kamil Ali Haider, Secretary Housing, Lahore Development Authority DG and Water and Sanitation Agency MD were also present.

The Punjab CM appreciated the work done by the commission and asked for expanding the drive to other divisional headquarters as the government would support steps for saving wastage of water.

The CM said that overcoming wastage of water was a collective responsibility as it's a big boon for the people.

He proposed to conduct an awareness campaign to sensitise people about the losses caused by water wastage. "We have to save every drop of water as the groundwater level had drastically receded in the provincial capital and other cities," he added.

He said that a plan had been devised to construct an underground water tank in provincial capital to save rainwater and work would be started on it soon, adding that the foundation-stone of small dams project would be laid this year in south Punjab to store water.

Ali Akbar Qureshi informed the chief minister that water tanks had been built in 210 mosques in the provincial metropolis to reutilise the water. "The largest tank is under-construction at Data Darbar mosque," he added.

He said that 17 dysfunctional channels of the famous Lahore canal had been reopened along with installation of water recycling plants in 310 service stations. Along with it, water charges were being received from car service stations and private housing societies for the first time. "Rs 1.04 billion have been deposited in the government kitty under the head of billing," he added.

