Ali Amin Discusses Developmental Projects Issues With DC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:55 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair and discussed issues related to various development schemes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair and discussed issues related to various development schemes.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur also presided over a review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair with the officers of concerned departments regarding various development schemes.

Heads and representatives of other district departments including the Public Health Department, TMA, C&W and Local Government attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the pace of work on other ongoing development projects, including the provision of clean drinking water which the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan approved a special fund of Rs. 330 million. With the completion of the clean drinking water projects, the people of the Dera would be able to avail such facilities of clean drinking water, he said.

Federal Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair directed the officials of all concerned government agencies to complete the ongoing development projects timely and no compromise would be made on quality of the projects.

The minister on this occasion informed the meeting a total of Rs. 1 billion projects in sports and youth affairs in order to facilitate the youth of Dera in healthy sports and youth activities.

He disclosed out of five Open-Air-Gymnasiums have already been installed and selection of one Open-Air-Gym would be made in due course of time.

Deputy Commissioner assured the minister that all ongoing projects would be monitored on daily basis and hopefully the same projects would be completed in specific time given by the contractors before kicking off work.

