Ali Amin distributes food items among flood victims of Bandkorai area

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Former Federal Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan on Sunday visited the flood-affected area of Bandkorai and distributed food items among the victims and assured them for timely measures to ensure their rehabilitation.

He also assured the flood victims for financial assistance from the provincial government and timely measures for the establishment of shelters and cleaning of the streets.

He said the provincial government would not leave the flood affectees alone during this testing time and would stand by their side in every hour of trouble. The former federal minister also met with the flood victims and listened to their problems.

He said the flood was a natural calamity and the government was making all-out efforts for welfare of the people. He said that 'Amin brothers' were well aware of the calamity and difficulties being faced by the flood victims.