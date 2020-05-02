UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Amin Distributes Ration Among Needy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:51 PM

Ali Amin distributes ration among needy

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday distributed ration among deserving people who had suffered badly due to lockdown amid coronavirus

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday distributed ration among deserving people who had suffered badly due to lockdown amid coronavirus.

According to details, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur had given it a priority and was providing ration to deserving at their doorsteps.

While the government is providing cash assistance of Rs. 12,000 under the Ehsas Kifalat Program among the deserving people affected by coronavirus and lockdown, the philanthropists are also active in helping the victims themselves.

The federal minister said this aid was not a favor to anyone but it was our moral duty to help the people in any emergency situation.

Related Topics

Moral Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Activists in Southern Afghanistan Demand Ceasefire ..

4 minutes ago

Transfer, Posting ordered in Sindh

4 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry hosts trader ..

4 minutes ago

46th foundation day of Gomal University celebrated ..

4 minutes ago

252 stranded Pakistanis repatriated from Sudan

9 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian allegations of "infiltrati ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.