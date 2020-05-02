Ali Amin distributes ration among needy

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday distributed ration among deserving people who had suffered badly due to lockdown amid coronavirus

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday distributed ration among deserving people who had suffered badly due to lockdown amid coronavirus.

According to details, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur had given it a priority and was providing ration to deserving at their doorsteps.

While the government is providing cash assistance of Rs. 12,000 under the Ehsas Kifalat Program among the deserving people affected by coronavirus and lockdown, the philanthropists are also active in helping the victims themselves.

The federal minister said this aid was not a favor to anyone but it was our moral duty to help the people in any emergency situation.