Ali Amin Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Chilas Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:50 PM

Ali Amin expresses grief over loss of lives in Chilas accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a bus accident at Chilas District and directed the local administration for best treatment facilities to the injured persons.

 In a statement issue here Sunday, he expressed grief and sympathy with affected families and directed local administration for providing best available facilities to the injured persons of Chilas accident.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude and equanimity.

