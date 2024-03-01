Ali Amin Gandapur elected 16th KP CM by two-third majority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Ali Amin Gandapur, an independent member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, backed by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Friday elected the 19th Chief Minister of the province by a two-thirds majority.

Ali Amin Gandapur bagged 90 votes while opposition nominee Ibadullah secured 16 votes under an open division of MPAs. JUIF boycotted the election process.

The meeting of the provincial assembly, which started one and a half hours late on Friday, was held under the chairmanship of the newly elected Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

The entry of unrelated persons was prohibited, while the sitting arrangements for media representatives were also arranged in the gallery above the hall.

The speaker told the House that four MPs Ali Amin Gandapur, Hisham Inamullah, Zarik Khan and Ibadullah had submitted their nomination papers for the election of the Chief Minister yesterday, which were found to be valid, but the incumbents, Zarik Khan and Hisham Inamullah, later withdrew their nomination papers.

After that, the regular election process for the Chief Minister started, booths were allocated for voting, during which the candidate for the Chief Minister from the opposition, Ibadullah, who is the brother of PML leader Amir Muqam went to lobby number two with his members of the assembly, while the government members went to lobby number one with Ali Amin Gandapur, after which the lobbies’ doors were closed and the assembly staff counted the members in the lobby.

The speaker announced the results and declared that a total 108 members participated in the election of the Chief Minister. Ibadullah had the support of five members of the PPP, two of the PTIP and nine members of the PMLN, securing a total of sixteen votes.

The number of members supported by PTI was 92, but Ali Amin Gandapur got 90 votes.

In an unanticipated move, ANP member of assembly Arbab Usman participated in the voting process by refusing to accept the party president’s decision and went to the lobby with the opposition and voted for Ibadullah.

Later, Ali Amin Gandapur took the oath of office of the Chief Minister.

