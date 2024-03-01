Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

(@Abdulla99267510)

Gandapur secures 90 votes while his rival could get only 16 votes during the election at the provincial assembly.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 1024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur has been elected as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, securing a significant mandate of 90 votes.

The intense electoral contest saw Abidullah Khan, his rival, receiving 16 votes, marking a decisive victory for Gandapur in the provincial assembly.

Ali Amin Gandapur, hailing from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, now assumes the office of the 22nd Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The official announcement came from the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, who declared Gandapur's triumph after a meticulous electoral process.

The assembly witnessed spirited celebrations as Gandapur's supporters lauded his ascent to power with resounding cheers and applause.

Gandapur's path to victory was marked by a spirited campaign and a steadfast commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the province. His vision for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa promises a new era of progress, prosperity, and inclusive governance, resonating with the aspirations of its diverse populace.

The inauguration ceremony and subsequent proceedings underscore the democratic ethos and institutional integrity upheld throughout the electoral process.