UrduPoint.com

Ali Amin Gandapur Granted Bail Till July 23

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Ali Amin Gandapur granted bail till July 23

A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leader Ali Amin Gandapur till July 23, in case pertaining firing incident near Banigala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leader Ali Amin Gandapur till July 23, in case pertaining firing incident near Banigala.

The court accepted the interim bail against the surety bonds worth of Rs. 20,000. Ali Amin Gandapur appeared before the court of Additional Session Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar along with his lawyer Raja Zahoor ul Hasan.

The Banigala Police Station had registered an FIR against Ali Amin regarding the incident.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station July FIR Court

Recent Stories

Salary of teachers, staff of KPC & C to be increas ..

Salary of teachers, staff of KPC & C to be increased: DC

1 minute ago
 Unity necessary for development of Balochistan, en ..

Unity necessary for development of Balochistan, entire country: Ziaullah Langu

1 minute ago
 Minister directs IGP KP for foolproof security arr ..

Minister directs IGP KP for foolproof security arrangements during Moharram

1 minute ago
 Bike-lifter gang busted; two held

Bike-lifter gang busted; two held

1 minute ago
 Notices served to 59 citizens for creating polluti ..

Notices served to 59 citizens for creating pollution on roads

7 minutes ago
 Indonesian envoy calls on Naval Chief

Indonesian envoy calls on Naval Chief

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.