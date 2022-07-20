Ali Amin Gandapur granted bail till July 23

A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leader Ali Amin Gandapur till July 23, in case pertaining firing incident near Banigala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leader Ali Amin Gandapur till July 23, in case pertaining firing incident near Banigala.

The court accepted the interim bail against the surety bonds worth of Rs. 20,000. Ali Amin Gandapur appeared before the court of Additional Session Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar along with his lawyer Raja Zahoor ul Hasan.

The Banigala Police Station had registered an FIR against Ali Amin regarding the incident.