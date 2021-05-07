UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Amin Gandapur Pays Homage To Sehrai

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:01 PM

Ali Amin Gandapur pays homage to Sehrai

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday paid homage to Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Ashraf Sehrai who died on Wednesday in Indian custody

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday paid homage to Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Ashraf Sehrai who died on Wednesday in Indian custody.

Expressing a deep sorrow over the demise of Sahrai, he said the great leader of Kashmir has set an example of determination and perseverance during indian captivity.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that the people of Kashmir have lost a great leader who never compromised on Kashmiri's right to self determination.

The sacrifices made by Ashraf Sahrai and his family for the independence of Kashmir would not go in vain, he added.

He expressed concern over the spread of novel coronavirus in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that thousands of cases were being reported daily in the occupied valley, adding that the lives of millions of Kashmiris were put at risk due to non-availability of health facilities at the area.

Gandapur said the track record of Indian state terrorism reinforced the fears that it could play a vicious game against unarmed Kashmiris under the guise of worst situation of coronavirus to fulfill its nefarious designs.

He urged the international community, especially the United Nations, International Human Rights Organizations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to put pressure on India in ensuring the provision of health facilities in occupied Kashmir due to alarming situation of the pandemic.

The minister also expressed concern over the threat to the lives of Kashmiri leaders and youth imprisoned in various Indian jails and appealed to international organizations and the international media to play a proactive role in protecting the lives of jailed Kashmiri leaders, women and youth.

Related Topics

India United Nations Died Jammu Independence Women Family Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

12 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.