Ali Amin Gandapur urges UN to honour its plebiscite pledge on Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday vowed to continue supporting the Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination and urged the United Nations to honour its pledge to hold a free and impartial plebiscite in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday vowed to continue supporting the Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination and urged the United Nations to honour its pledge to hold a free and impartial plebiscite in Kashmir.

The minister, in his message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, reiterated that Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their freedom struggle.

Kashmir, he said, was an integral part of Pakistan and the hearts of its people beat with their Kashmiri sisters and brothers.

Gandapur said the extrajudicial killing of Kashmiri youth had become a routine in the IIOJK as India had let loose an unprecedented reign of oppression and state terrorism across the entire valley.

He said the so-called secularism and democracy were buried in India, especially after unilateral and illegal action of August 05, 2019 when Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) led Modi regime had stripped the IIOJK of its special status with the aim to change its demographic apartheid.

International human rights organizations, the European Union and the British Parliament had strongly condemned the Indian move, he said.

The nexus between the Indian government, army and media, he added, to target the Kashmiris had been fully exposed to the world.

He called upon the United Nations and international community to take immediate steps to resolve the issue as Kashmir was a bone of contention between two nuclear states.