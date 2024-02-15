Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur is facing charges of violating ethical standards in the Azad Kashmir elections.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2024) The Azad Kashmir Election Commission has issued warrants for the arrest of Ali Amin Gandapur, the PTI candidate for Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan has also been notified of the arrest of Ali Amin Gandapur, directing him to present Ali Amin Gandapur before the Azad Kashmir Election Commission on February 28.

A petition against PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur was filed by lawyer Raja Zulqarnain during the 2021 elections.