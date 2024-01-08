Open Menu

Ali Amin Gandapur’s Papers From NA-44, PK-112, PK-113 Accepted

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Ali Amin Gandapur’s papers from NA-44, PK-112, PK-113 accepted

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The appellate tribunal of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday accepted the nomination papers of former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur from NA-44, PK-112 and PK-113.

The tribunal comprising Justice Faheem Wali allowed the appeals of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

The returning officers had rejected his nomination papers as he was declared absconder in different cases.

Advocate Ghulam Muhammad Sappal presented the appeal of Gandapur in the PHC’s Dera Bench.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court From Nomination Papers NA-44

Recent Stories

Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat clinches Silver, ..

Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat clinches Silver, Secures Spot in Paris Olympic ..

2 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played ..

Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played on January 12 in Auckland

3 hours ago
 ‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ re ..

‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ remarks CJP Isa

3 hours ago
 Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

4 hours ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

4 hours ago
Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

4 hours ago
 Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

5 hours ago
 Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan