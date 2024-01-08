Ali Amin Gandapur’s papers from NA-44, PK-112, PK-113 accepted

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The appellate tribunal of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday accepted the nomination papers of former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur from NA-44, PK-112 and PK-113.

The tribunal comprising Justice Faheem Wali allowed the appeals of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

The returning officers had rejected his nomination papers as he was declared absconder in different cases.

Advocate Ghulam Muhammad Sappal presented the appeal of Gandapur in the PHC’s Dera Bench.