ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chaired a high-level meeting at the Hazara Division Commissioner's Office to review progress on a 99-point public agenda on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed Deputy Commissioners to conduct open courts at district headquarters, while Assistant Commissioners were instructed to hold similar sessions in tehsils.

DCs and DPOs were ordered to allocate at least one hour daily to meet with the public.

Gandapur announced a crackdown on illegal mining and crushing plants, ordering the immediate closure of illegal units and the registration of unregistered warehouses by January 1.

He also instructed the relocation of Patwari offices to their respective jurisdictions by the same date, warning that non-compliance would result in removal from office.

The Chief Minister emphasized monthly review meetings for development projects with participation from elected representatives and directed officials to use social media for public awareness and feedback.

He urged citizens to monitor development projects, report substandard work, and assured strict action against those responsible.

He announced the establishment of eight new degree colleges in underdeveloped districts of Hazara Division and ordered the start of medical college classes in a government building in Mansehra.

To support business activity, Gandapur called for a unified inspection process for shops, an e-payment system for fines, and leniency for first-time violators.

He also ordered the rehabilitation of drug addicts in Peshawar and a crackdown on drug dealers, especially major operators.

Gandapur stressed the timely release of funds for ongoing road infrastructure projects and urged greater public involvement in governance and development across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On infrastructure development, Chief Minister Gandapur directed the timely release of funds for the completion of ongoing road infrastructure projects in the Hazara Division. He stressed the importance of prioritizing these projects to facilitate connectivity and economic growth.

Earlier, during the session, the Chief Minister was briefed on the progress made so far in implementing the agenda.

He expressed the need for greater efficiency and directed officials to accelerate efforts to achieve the set targets.