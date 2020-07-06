Ali Amin Ghandapur inaugurates Mega Sports Projects in Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated Rs. 1 billion Mega Projects of Sports during his visit to Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex here.

On the occasion, Project Director 1000 Grounds Murad Ali Khan, Deputy Director Sports Amir Mohammad, AD Sports Kashif Farhan, Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Khan, Administrator Rata Kalachi Sports Complex Muhammad Naveed and other staff of the Directorate of Sports KP were also present.

Talking to APP soon after inauguration of the five Open-Air-Gym, Ali Amin Khan said that hospitals are deserted due to overcrowding of sports grounds and according to the same vision of the Prime Minister Imran, the present government is committed to facilitate youth with playing grounds facilities to promote healthy activities.

He appreciated DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak and his staff for the installation of five Open-Air-Gym despite COVID-19 situation at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex, Haq Nawaz Park, Town Hall Female Park for Female, Insaf Park and Atif Shaheed Park at total cost of Rs. 25 million.

Ali Amin said that similar facilities would be set up at Tehsil level as promised by the Prime Minister to have playing facilities at UCs and Tehsil level. "We have a due share in the developmental work and certainly the youth of Southern Districts including youth from merged areas like North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Tank, Lakki Marwat and other parts could be able to avail such facilities after the completion of these Mega Sports Projects costing Rs. 1 billion," Ali Amin said.

He said the Mega Projects including construction of modern day Mountain Pad Hockey Astro-Turf to be laid down at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex at a cost of Rs. 10 million, work on, which has already been started. A multi-purpose Tartan Track for Athletic, Football Ground, would be constructed at the same venue with the cost of Rs.

25 million, multi-purpose Female Indoor Gymnasium, having all Indoor Games facilities for female, would cost Rs. 40 million, a state-of-art swimming pool and a full track for the Tent-Pegging and Hours riding are part of the Project.

He said these projects also include setting up of 20 cricket academies across Dera and including a multi-purpose badminton hall with facilities for Martial Arts and other indoor games, and two international standard squash courts. He said work on the hockey ground, football, cricket academies, Athletic Tartan Track, squash courts, female Gymnasium, Basketball Court, Swimming pool, Track for Tent-Pegging is going to start this year.

He said by the time, these facilities would be further enhanced as this year's ADP. He said such facilities under 1000 Sports Ground Projects would be provided to other parts of the province including in merged tribal areas.

Ali Amin Khan said that flood-light of international standard would be installed at Ratta Kalachi Sports Complex as Dera is a hot season in terms of weather so it would help holding of sports related activities in the evening and at night-time. "The expenses incurred in setting up Open-Air-Gyms including playgrounds are the tax money of the people so I appeal to the people to take advantage of these facilities as well as take care of them and all including this equipment," he said.

"Do not let national assets be damaged so that people's money can be spent on new and modern facilities instead of repairing and rebuilding those goods," he added. DG Sports Asfandyar Khan said that the project of Open-Air-Gym is a good initiative, masterminded by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan to facilitate youth and people of all ages so they could avail these facilities free of cost and make exercise their routine habit. He said five Open-Air-Gyms were approved for each divisional headquarters across KP including merged tribal areas.