Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Condemns Kashmiri Youth Killing In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:11 PM

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday condemned the killing of Kashmiri youth by indian troops in Shopian district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday condemned the killing of Kashmiri youth by indian troops in Shopian district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Four youth were killed by occupied forces in a fake encounter during violent cordon and search operation� at Manihal area of the district, said in a news release.

Gandapur said India had continued state terrorism in IIOJK, but could not suppress kashmiris from right of self determination.

He urged the world to stop India from extrajudicial killing of kashmiri youth.

The international community must take practical measures for the resolution of Kashmir to maintain long lasting peace in South Asia, the minister added.

