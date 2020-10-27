Ali Amin Khan Gandapur exhorts world power to take practical steps for peaceful resolution of IIOJK

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday exhorted the international community to take practical steps for peaceful resolution of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday exhorted the international community to take practical steps for peaceful resolution of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The United Nations Security Council must implement its resolutions on Kashmir for ensuring durable peace and stability in South Asia region,"the minister said in a message regarding Kashmir Black Day, being observed today across the globe.

He urged the world powers to stop India from using state-terrorism as a tool to destabilize the region and resolve the pro long dispute as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said October 27 is the darkest day in the history of Kashmir.

On this day India illegally occupied Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir by trampling the international laws and against the principles of partition of India.

India is consolidating its illegal occupation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by oppressing unarmed Kashmiri and committing serious human rights violation.

He said india once again on August 5, last year, flouted international laws and UN Security Council resolutions, aimed at changing the demographics of occupied Kashmir.

A new wave of state terrorism has erupted in the occupied valley, youths are being martyred in so-called police encounters, houses and properties are being arson and thousands of non-Kashmiris being settled there by providing them citizenship of Jammu and Kashmir , said the minister.

He said Prime Minister Imran khan as an ambassador of Kashmiris raising his voice for the rights of Kashmiris at every international key forum and his recent speech to UNGA was a clear example of this.

Due to effective diplomacy on kashmir international community now started raising voice for the legitimate rights of Kashmiris.

He said Indian so called democracy has been exposed to the world, human rights organizations being banned over there and state institutions were promoting the Hindutva ideology.

The international community should take immediate notice of the deteriorating situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposed sanctions against India to stop its extremist policies.

He reiterated Pakistan's unflinching support to the people of Kashmir until their right of self-determination.