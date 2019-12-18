Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for construction of Sindh River embankment to protect villages from erosion

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday directed the department concerned to resolve issues in construction of Sindh River embankment to protect several villages on the bank from erosion and damages.

Presiding over a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), National Disaster Management Relief Fund (NDMRF), KP Irrigation department and Federal Flood Commission in Islamabad, over construction of embankment on Sindh River in district DI Khan for 20 Union Council, he directed the department concerned to remove all hurdles in carrying out the construction work, said a press release issued here.

The minister ordered to put in place temporary measures to protect soil erosion on banks of the district before summer season.

The meeting decided that KP Irrigation Department would prepare PC-1 for the project as per the parameter defined by Asian Development Bank and would submit it to NDMRF for early provision of funds.

It was also decided that NDMA would provide 70 percent funds for the project while rest of the cost would be borne by KP government.

The Federal Minister said PTI government was committed to providing all basic facilities to masses at their door step for which it was given the mandate, adding that he would resolve all the basic problems of residents of district DI Khan.