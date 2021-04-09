UrduPoint.com
Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Lashes India For 'state Terrorism' In Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:25 PM

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur lashes India for 'state terrorism' in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday urged the international community to prosecute Indian civil and military personnel for "the worst form of state terrorism and serious crimes against humanity" in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He made this appeal while condemning Indian fresh acts of state terrorism that martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Shopian districts, today, during so called cordon and search operation, a news release said.

He said New Delhi had "intensified" its "state terrorism" after launching a "military siege" on Aug,5, 2019, the day India revoked the disputed Himalayan region's special autonomous status and split it into two federally administered territory .

Gandapur said India's brutal acts was aimed at demographics apartheid in IIOJK, adding that it could not suppress Kashmiris' freedom struggle with tyranny and barbarism.

Indo-Pak relations could not be normalized until the concrete progress over Kashmir issue, he observed.

