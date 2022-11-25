Ali Amin lays foundation stone of two flyovers

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday laid the foundation stone of two flyovers at Tank Adda and Sabzi-Mandi Chowk, to be built with a total cost of Rs 3.22 billion, to ease the traffic flow in the city.

The National Logistics Cell (NLC) would complete the project in 30 months under the supervision of NESPAK. The project would help resolving the increasing traffic pressure in the city.

Ali Amin Gandapur unveiled a commemorative plaque at Syndicate Morr here in the ceremony which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed, representatives of NLC and consultant NESPAK.

On this occasion, the NLC officials gave a detailed briefing to the ex-federal minister and other officials about the construction of the project and other issues.

Talking to media persons on this occasion, Gandapur said the project of two flyovers at Tank Adda and Sabzi Mandi Chowk would not only reduce traffic pressure but also boost business activities in the city.

Responding to a question, he said the construction of the project would affect a few local shopkeepers who would be fully compensated, adding, the separate funds had also been earmarked for redressing WAPDA installations, gas pipeline and underground sewerage pipeline during the construction of the flyovers.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had fulfilled another promise it made to the people regarding development projects.

He said the provincial government was following the policy of balanced development in the province so that everyone could enjoy the benefits.